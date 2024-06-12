DeSantis appointees bury the hatchet with Disney by approving new development deal

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees have given final approval to an agreement that buries the hatchet between Disney and the governing district for Walt Disney World. The governor took over the district after the company two years ago publicly opposed a state law critics dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” The five DeSantis-appointed board members to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a new development deal with Disney. Under the deal’s terms, the district committed to making infrastructure improvements in exchange for Disney investing up to $17 billion into Disney World over the next two decades.

