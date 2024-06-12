Impaired driver who fatally struck 2 Nevada state troopers gets maximum prison sentence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 46-year-old man who was driving while impaired when he fatally struck two Nevada troopers last November has been sentenced to prison. Jemarcus Williams got the maximum sentence of 16 to 40 years for two counts of DUI resulting in death. Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix were checking on a driver stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 15 when Williams stuck them both. Williams fled and evaded authorities for hours until police found the car he was driving at a nearby apartment complex. Williams said at his sentencing Tuesday it was a stupid decision to drive while impaired.

