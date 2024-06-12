Young bear spotted relaxing on a hammock in a Vermont yard

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Noah and Kristen Dweck have seen a number of black bears around their home in Vermont but this was a first. It was a bear relaxing on their hammock. Noah Dweck took iPhone video of two young bears in their yard in Waitsfield on Tuesday with one sitting on the swinging hammock before he shooed them away. He said it was adorable and a funny sight. Dweck said he was sitting at a desk with the screen doors open when he heard the jingling of the hammock. He then realized there was no wind. He said he immediately knew it was the bears and then shot the video.

