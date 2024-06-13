Alex Jones could lose his Infowars platform to pay for Sandy Hook conspiracy lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on the brink of losing the Infowars media platform that he turned into a multimillion-dollar moneymaker over the past 25 years. A bankruptcy judge in Texas is holding a hearing Friday on whether to liquidate his assets to help pay the $1.5 billion he owes for his false claims that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Relatives of many of the 20 children and six adults killed in the 2012 Connecticut shooting won defamation and emotional distress lawsuits against Jones. Jones says he will continue with his broadcasts if his studio and other assets are sold off.

By DAVE COLLINS and JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press

