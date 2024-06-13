Donald Trump’s 78th birthday becomes a show of loyalty for his fans and fellow Republicans

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will be spending his birthday at the country’s largest Trump fan club, based in his hometown in Palm Beach County, Florida. Club 47 is expecting about 5,000 people in this private event to hear from Trump, two weeks after he was found guilty by a New York jury. The last time he spoke to this group was just after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. Although Trump’s focus right now is his legal troubles and his presidential campaign, Club 47 President Larry Snowden says he’s looking forward to hear Trump’s plans looking ahead to Election Day.

