The fizz is gone: Atlanta’s former Coca-Cola museum demolished for parking lot

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state government is demolishing a building that once housed a Coca-Cola museum. Excavators continued Friday to knock down the former World of Coca-Cola in downtown Atlanta near the state capitol. The site will become a parking lot. The Coca-Cola Co. moved the attraction across downtown to a newer, larger museum in Centennial Olympic Park in 2007. The original three-story museum opened in 1990. State government bought it from Coca-Cola in 2005 for $1 million. The state says the building has been vacant since Coca-Cola moved out in 2007. The Georgia Building Authority’s Gerald Pilgrim says officials decided to demolish the structure to replace parking needed to stage construction materials for a new legislative office building.

