The RNC is launching a massive effort to monitor voting. Critics say it threatens to undermine trust

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The Republican National Committee is launching a battleground state initiative to mobilize some 100,000 polling place monitors, poll workers and attorneys to serve as “election integrity” watchdogs in November. The effort, announced Friday in Michigan, immediately drew concerns that it would lead to harassment of election workers and undermine trust in voting. The RNC says its new “election integrity division” will help U.S. citizens have faith in the electoral process and ensure their votes matter. Both parties have a long history of organizing supporters to serve as poll monitors, but election experts were concerned that the RNC’s approach is promoting the notion that only a stolen election can prevent a win by former President Donald Trump.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and ALI SWENSON Associated Press

