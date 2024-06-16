American tourist found dead on small Greek island west of Corfu. 3 other tourists are missing

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Local media in Greece are reporting that a missing American tourist has been found dead on a beach on a small island west of Corfu. The body of the man was found Sunday on a rocky and fairly remote beach on the island of Mathraki by another tourist. He had been reported missing Thursday by his Greek-American friend. This is the third reported death of a tourist on a Greek island in the last week. The other two victims were a 74-year-old Dutch tourist and noted British television presenter and author Dr. Michael Mosley. Three more tourists are missing on two islands. They are two French women and an American man.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.