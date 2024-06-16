Cyprus records a second death from heatstroke as temperatures soar
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus health official says a second elderly person has died from heatstroke after a weeklong heatwave that baked the east Mediterranean island nation with reportedly record temperatures for the month of June. An 84 year-old woman died a day after her admission to a hospital on Friday. A State Health Services Organization spokesman said another three elderly patients were in serious condition. Temperatures on the island have soared all week, exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit.