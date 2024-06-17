South Korean soldiers fire warning shots after North Korean troops intrude for 2nd time this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says soldiers have fired warning shots to repel North Korean soldiers who temporarily crossed the rivals’ land border in the second crossing this month. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said around 20 to 30 North Korean soldiers, while engaging in unspecified construction work on the northern side of the border, briefly crossed the military demarcation line that bisects the countries as of 8:30 a.m. It said the North Korean soldiers retreated after the South broadcasted warnings and fired warning shots and the South’s military didn’t spot any suspicious activities after that.

