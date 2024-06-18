California man charged with killing gay college student takes the stand

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California man charged with killing a gay University of Pennsylvania student in an alleged hate crime six years ago has taken the stand in his own trial. Samuel Woodward testified on Tuesday about how the two men connected on social media and went to a park. It was the last time the victim was seen. Woodward is charged with murder with an enhancement for a hate crime in the death of 19-year-old gay Jewish college sophomore Blaze Bernstein. Bernstein was home visiting family in Southern California on winter break when he disappeared. Bernstein’s body was found days later buried in a shallow grave in a nearby park.

