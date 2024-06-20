FBI raids homes in Oakland, California, including one belonging to the city’s mayor

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities have raided a home belonging to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao as part of an investigation that included a search of at least two other houses. FBI agents early Thursday carried boxes out of 80 Maiden Lane, a four-bedroom home that property records link to the first-term mayor. The mayor’s spokesperson referred inquiries to the FBI, which confirmed only “court-authorized law enforcement activity.” The San Francisco Chronicle reports agents also conducted searches about 3 miles to the south at two homes owned by members of a politically influential family.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.