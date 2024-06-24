European Union regulators accuse Apple of breaching digital competition rules for app stores

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators have accused Apple of breaking new rules on digital competition by preventing software developers on its App Store from steering users to other venues. The European Commission said Monday that according to the preliminary findings of its investigation, the iPhone maker had breached the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Markets Act. The rulebook, also known as the DMA, is a sweeping set of regulations aimed at preventing tech giants from cornering digital markets. The commission, the bloc’s executive arm, said Apple’s rules for its App Store “prevent app developers from freely steering consumers to alternative channels for offers and content.” Apple said it is “confident” that it’s plan “complies with the law.”

