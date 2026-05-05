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Reunited: First responders rescue 70-pound dog

It was a ruff day on the hillside for one fluffy Samoyed named Nash. The 70-pound pup misstepped and tumbled down a steep embankment Monday morning.
Boise County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource
It was a ruff day on the hillside for one fluffy Samoyed named Nash. The 70-pound pup misstepped and tumbled down a steep embankment Monday morning.
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Published 12:21 PM

Originally Published: 05 MAY 26 14:03 ET

By KIVI Staff

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    BOISE COUNTY, Idaho (KIVI) -- It was a ruff day on the hillside for one fluffy Samoyed named Nash. The 70-pound pup misstepped and tumbled down a steep embankment Monday morning.

Boise County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputies responded around 11:30 a.m. and made their way to the edge of the drop. One look down was all it took to call Garden Valley Fire for some backup.

BCSOO says two firefighters and one deputy anchored at the top with rope work, while Fireman Austin Fields made the steep descent down to Nash. Slowly but surely, they hoisted Nash back up, and he was reunited with his owner at the top.

In a Facebook post, Boise County Sheriff's Office praised Garden Valley Fire for their response, writing, " Big thanks to Garden Valley Fire for treating every life like it matters… even the four-legged, tail-wagging kind."

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