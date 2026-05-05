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Local Forecast

Mild and breezy with warmer temps later this week; freeze warning for Wednesday AM

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today at 6:07 PM
Published 3:37 PM

We have a cooler northerly flow with our weather later for tonight and Wednesday. This cool and breezy pattern will usher in some freezing overnight temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisories, throughout the region for early Wednesday morning.  

We have a slight chance of evening thunderstorms, but we should clear rapidly after sunset. Winds will stay breezy with a low around the upper 20's for the Snake River Plain. 

Sunny for Wednesday, with high temperatures reaching the lower 60's in the Plain. Winds will be aiming around 10-15 mph for speeds.  

A few thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon, with partly cloudy skies and warmer daytime highs in the lower 70's. More afternoon winds are expected, around 15-25 mph. 

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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