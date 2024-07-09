Relief in South Africa after J&J reversal allows key tuberculosis drug production at lower prices

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Medical advocacy groups have welcomed Johnson & Johnson’s decision not to enforce its patent on a critical tuberculosis medication, allowing its production at much lower prices. That’s after South African authorities opened an investigation into the conglomerate. The South African Competition Commission last week said it decided not to prosecute a complaint against J&J regarding “allegations of abuse of dominance.” It was prompted after J&J and its subsidiary filed a secondary patent for bedaquiline last year. It’s used to treat drug-resistant TB. South African officials say J&J has agreed to drop the price it charges for the drug by 40%.

