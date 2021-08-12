Mormon leaders urge members to mask up, get COVID-19 vaccine

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has renewed its prior calls to members to get a COVID-19 vaccine and to wear face masks in public gatherings. Church leaders said Thursday that available vaccines have proven to be both safe and effective and urged members to help limit the spread of the virus. The message was the latest in a series of statements from church leaders encouraging vaccination efforts against COVID-19. In Utah, where the church is based, a summer surge of the virus among unvaccinated residents has continued to grow while vaccination rates have slightly increased.