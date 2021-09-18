New redistricting commissions splinter along partisan lines

AP Utah

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

New commissions approved by voters to reduce partisan gamesmanship in redistricting are instead splitting along partisan lines in some states. In New York, Ohio and Virginia, the new commissions have so far failed to agree on a plan for new congressional or state legislative voting districts. Democratic and Republican commissioners have instead produced rival versions of the maps based on new census data. The divisions have disappointed and frustrated some activists who had hoped the commissions would yield better bipartisan cooperation than when redistricting was handled only by lawmakers and governors.