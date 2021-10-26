Rob Bishop abruptly quits Utah redistricting commission

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Utah Republican, has abruptly quit the state’s independent redistricting commission after criticizing it for favoring urban areas. Bishop said Monday that the commission’s congressional map proposals favored Democrats. The commission will present its map proposals to the Legislature’s redistricting committee on Nov. 1. House Speaker Brad Wilson, who appointed Bishop to the panel, says he shared Bishop’s frustrations. Wilson says he does not plan to appoint a replacement. Better Boundaries, the group behind the 2018 ballot initiative that created the independent commission, said they were disappointed by Bishop’s resignation.