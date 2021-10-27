NDOW draining, expediting repairs at Cave Creek Dam near Ely

RENO, Nev. (AP) — State officials have decided to close and fully drain a reservoir in eastern Nevada to expedite repairs and eliminate potentially dangerous conditions at the 89-year-old Cave Creek Dam sooner than originally was planned over several seasons. The Nevada Department of Wildlife said Wednesday Cave Lake will be closed to visitors when the draining begins in late October or early November. Engineers originally planned to maintain a minimum pool that would allow repairs to be done without draining the lake near the Utah line. Officials say the new approach will reduce dangers for contractors working in high-risk elements and allow the project to be completed potentially in one season.