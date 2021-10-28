UNR intends to require vaccination proof at basketball games

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The University of Nevada, Reno intends to require fans to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to attend Wolf Pack men’s or women’s basketball games this season. Fans who prove they’ve been vaccinated won’t have to wear a mask at the games at the Lawlor Events Center on the Reno campus. The school says the plan awaiting final approval from the state is in accordance Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency directive regarding large events. UNLV has been requiring fans to show proof of their vaccination status to attend football games this fall at the indoor Allegiant Stadium they share with the NFL’s Raiders in Las Vegas.