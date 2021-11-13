New program helps families get homes in rising market

By TIM VANDENACK

Standard-Examiner

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A new program aimed at helping working professionals afford homes in the skyrocketing Utah housing market. People who have jobs like teachers, health care workers, firefighters and police officers can get help through the Rocky Mountain Homes Fund. SO far they have helped six families in Weber County and they are hoping they can help many, many more people across Utah. It assists in covering the down payment on a home, typically 20% of its value. It also helps homeowners get a reasonable interest rate on their home loans so they can afford the monthly mortgage payments.