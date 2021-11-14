Navajo Nation reports 65 more COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 65 more cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths. The latest figures released Saturday put the tribe’s overall number of cases at 38,479 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is 1,513. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is urging residents of the vast reservation to be careful when traveling to neighboring cities and states where safety measures aren’t always as strict. The tribe has maintained a mask mandate through most of the pandemic. Nez also is urging residents to take advantage of weekend vaccination drives including ones Pinehill and Shiprock in the New Mexico portion of the reservation and in Chinle, Arizona.