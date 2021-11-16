Navajo Nation reports 17 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, but no deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total to 38,352 cases since the pandemic started. The number of known deaths remains at 1,514. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has urged residents of the vast reservation to be careful when traveling to neighboring cities and states where safety measures aren’t always as strict. The tribe has maintained a mask mandate through most of the pandemic. The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.