Utah panel OKs rules for transgender kids and girls sports

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A panel of Utah lawmakers advanced new proposed rules for transgender girls to play on high school sports teams Wednesday. KUER-FM reports students would have to complete one year of hormone therapy and change the sex designation on their birth certificate before they could compete on girls’ sports teams. Republican sponsor Rep. Kera Birkeland had previously proposed a failed bill banning transgender girls from female sports teams. She said the new plan comes after months of negotiations with several groups, including Equality Utah. An attorney for the LGBT group may endorse the bill if the birth certificate requirement is removed.