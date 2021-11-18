Cal uses 2OT effort to beat S. Utah 75-68 behind Kelly

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Andre Kelly scored 28 point missing only five of 16-shot attempts and grabbed 15 rebounds and Cal beat back Southern Utah 75-68 in double overtime. Grant Anticevich’s 3-pointer with 2:38 left in the second overtime gave Cal a 68-65 lead and the Bears stayed ahead the remainder. Anticevich finished with 15 points. Maizen Fausett hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the first overtime to give the Thunderbirds a 63-61 lead. Following Southern Utah’s timeout after the basket, Anticevich made a bucket with seven seconds left to tie it. John Knight III missed his potential winning attempt, forcing the second overtime.