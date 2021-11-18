Utah latest state to open COVID boosters to all adults

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah became the latest state Thursday to open COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults despite it not yet being authorized by the U.S. government. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox announced the change at his monthly news conference on KUED. Utah is one of dozens of states dealing with increased spread of the virus as weather turns colder. Utah and Massachusetts became the latest states Thursday to take the step, following several others including California and Colorado. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide on Pfizer’s request to open boosters to all adults before an advisory panel meets Friday.