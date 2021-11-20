Utah farmers try to adapt to drought in a changing climate

By SONJA HUTSON and LEXI PEERY

KUER-FM

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (AP) — Climate change is making droughts more frequent and intense. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found the southwestern U.S. had the worst drought on record this summer. KUER-FM reports that has limited Utah farmers’ ability to grow crops. In the past two years, a growing number of farmers have signed up for a state program that helps fund projects to increase their water use efficiency. The Water Optimization Program got $3 million in state funding in 2020 and another $3 million in 2021. The program recently got 81 applications totaling $10.6 million. The program’s director Jay Olsen that shows the increased need and interest.