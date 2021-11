DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Riley Battin hit four straight free throws in the final 14 seconds of the game, allowing Utah to hold off Boston College, 68-61 in a Sunshine Slam game in Daytona Beach, Florida.DeMarr Langford Jr. hit a jumper with :24 left to pull the Eagles within three, 64-61, but Battin stole the ball with :08 left to end the Boston College threat.