Weber St. uses three pick-6s to unravel N. Colorado 48-17

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Weber State’s defense came up with three interceptions returned for touchdowns and the Wildcats clinched their seventh-straight winning season thumping Northern Colorado 48-17. It was the first home victory for the Wildcats which closed the regular season winning five of its last seven. Desmond Williams, Braxton Gunther and Conner Mortensen returned interceptions 65 yards, 47 and 50 respectively. Alec Lewis threw for 185 yards a two touchdowns for the Bears (3-8, 2-6).