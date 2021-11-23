Skip to Content
AP Utah
ACLU of Utah investigating after books removed from schools

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah is investigating complaints related to the removal of several books from high school library shelves in a suburban Salt Lake City district after a parent complaint. The organization said in a statement that Canyons School District appears to have disregarded its own policy by pulling nine books off the shelves before completing a full review. KSL.com reports the district has framed its response as a “review for content” and says its also re-considering its policy. One author says she’s saddened and disappointed by the removal of her book, which is intended to prevent sexual abuse.

