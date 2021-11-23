Skeleton slider Daly tests positive, may affect Olympic plan

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Olympic skeleton slider John Daly has tested positive for COVID-19. That potentially complicates his chances of making the U.S. team for the Beijing Games. Daly isn’t sure if he will be able to compete in the World Cup race on Friday in Igls, Austria. The U.S. primarily is selecting its Olympic team based on international points standings. Missing a race would deny Daly the opportunity to add to his total. He is scheduled to be re-tested on Wednesday.