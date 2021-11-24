Skip to Content
Utah teenager sentenced in store owner’s shooting death

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah teenager has been sentenced in the death of a grocery store owner fatally shot during an attempted robbery. The Standard-Examiner reports Satnam Singh was working that night because he picked up a shift of one of his employees. Sixteen-year-old Antonio Gianny Garcia pleaded guilty to felony charges in a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to two terms of five years to life Tuesday. His age means he will have a parole hearing when he exits the juvenile system at age 21. An attorney for the Singh family says his loss makes it hard to breathe every day.

