Indigenous people bring different Thanksgiving perspective

By Alastair Lee Bitsóí

The Salt Lake Tribune

BLUFF, Utah (AP) — The predominant version of the Thanksgiving story often skips an uncomfortable history. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that many families in southern Utah’s San Juan County are acknowledging the holiday with a different perspective on the 400-year-old tale of the feast between the Wampanoags and Pilgrims for the first Thanksgiving. For many Native Americans, the first Thanksgiving marked the beginning of a brutal colonization of Indigenous peoples. Programs like Brigham Young University’s Arts Partnership have created cultural-sensitivity resources for teachers in Utah that also show how to teach about Native American Heritage Month in November.