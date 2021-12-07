Gov. Cox proposes spending $50M to restore Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is proposing spending $500 million on water conservation, preservation and infrastructure as part of his $25 billion budget proposal for next year. The Deseret News reports that he unveiled the plan standing near the dry, receding edge of the iconic Great Salt Lake on Tuesday, which would get the Deseret News reported. It contributes over $1.3 billion in total economic impact and is home to upward of 10 million migratory birds, but this year hit its lowest levels on record. Cox, a Republican, wants to spend a total $50 million to help restore the lake.