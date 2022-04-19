Avian influenza detected in backyard bird flock in Utah

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A backyard flock of birds in Utah County has been diagnosed with avian influenza, marking another instance of the virus being reported among poultry in the United States. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food said Monday that officials had euthanized an unspecified number of infected birds to prevent them from entering the food system. State and federal agricultural officials stressed that detections of avian influenza do not present immediate concerns to humans, public health or the food system. But reports of the virus can raise fears among the poultry industry of an outbreak that could decimate their stock.