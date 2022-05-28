MacMath earns shutout, Wood scores as RSL defeat Dynamo

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zac MacMath stopped the four shots he faced while Bobby Wood scored as Real Salt Lake earned a 3-0 victory Saturday over the Houston Dynamo.

RSL (7-3-4) never trailed after Wood made it a 1-0 game in the 29th minute. Maikel Chang got an assist on the goal.

Sergio Cordova and Justen Glad both scored once for RSL.

RSL outshot the Dynamo (5-6-3) 14-11. Both teams had four shots on goal.

MacMath saved all four shots he faced for RSL. Michael Nelson saved one of the four shots he faced for the Dynamo.

