Ashworth scores 30, Utah State takes down Oral Roberts 95-85

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Steven Ashworth’s 30 points led Utah State over Oral Roberts 95-85 on Tuesday night.

Ashworth shot 9 for 11 (8 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (5-0). Taylor Funk scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Daniel Akin was 3-of-5 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Issac McBride led the way for the Golden Eagles (3-3) with 19 points, four assists and two steals. Oral Roberts also got 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks from Connor Vanover. In addition, Max Abmas finished with 17 points and four assists.

Utah State entered halftime up 49-40. Funk paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Ashworth’s 19-point second half helped Utah State finish off the 10-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

