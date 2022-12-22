Ashworth scores 17 as Utah State knocks off Seattle U 84-56

HONOLULU (AP) — Steven Ashworth scored 17 points to help Utah State defeat Seattle University 84-56 on Thursday night.

Ashworth had four steals for the Aggies (10-1). Daniel Akin scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Sean Bairstow recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 10 from the field.

Cameron Tyson finished with 20 points for the Redhawks (8-3). Riley Grigsby added 12 points and eight rebounds for Seattle U. In addition, Brandton Chatfield had six points and seven rebounds.

