Beasley, Clarkson lead Jazz to 120-112 victory over Wizards

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Malik Beasley scored 25 points and Jordan Clarkson added 23 to power the Utah Jazz past the reeling Washington Wizards 120-112 on Thursday night.

Lauri Markkanen had 21 points and Collin Sexton returned from missing seven games with a right hamstring injury to finish with 18 while playing just 17 minutes due to a medical minutes restriction.

Bradley Beal scored 30 points and Kyle Kuzma had 21, but the Wizards lost for the 14th time in their last 16 games.

Beal scored Washington’s first 12 points of the fourth quarter but the Wizards couldn’t stop the Jazz. The Wizards fell to 2-8 when Beal is their leading scorer.

The Jazz scored 13 consecutive points bridging the third and fourth quarters, highlighted by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Sexton and capped by Nickeil Walker-Alexander’s 3 off an offensive rebound.

The surge resulted in the first double-digit lead by either team after 23 lead changes and 11 ties. The span was bolstered by tight defense and increased effort after three quarters of little resistance by the Jazz.

The Wizards had lost 10 straight games before winning at Phoenix on Tuesday. Their defensive deficiencies returned as they allowed the Jazz to make 16-of-35 3-pointers, many of which were wide open due to slow rotations and weak closeouts.

Second-leading scorer Kristaps Porzingis missed his second game with a non-COVID illness but the Wizards still shot 56% from the field.

Corey Kispert made a halfcourt shot at the last second to put the Wizards up 66-60. Due to a clock malfunction — the time kept running — the teams had to replay 0.4 seconds of the second quarter after halftime.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington was called for goaltending on three shots in the first quarter. … Deni Avdija sat out with a sore back after playing in 114 consecutive games. … The Wizards went 17 for 24 in the second quarter and had 19 fast-break points to 3 for Utah in the first half.

Jazz: Kelly Olynyk missed his third game with a sprained left ankle. … Utah scored on nine straight possessions in the third quarter. … Walker Kessler had 12 points and 14 rebounds. … Utah went 20 for 21 from the free throw line.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Sacramento on Friday.

Jazz: Visit San Antonio on Monday.