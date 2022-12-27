Skip to Content
Ellsworth Air Force Base bomber set for Rose Bowl flyovers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A bomber out of Ellsworth Air Force Base is scheduled to perform a Rose Bowl flyover next week.

The Rapid City Journal reported Tuesday that the B-1B Lancer will fly over the Tournament of Roses parade and the Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 2. Penn State will face Utah in the game.

The flights are designed to demonstrate the plane’s long-range capabilities. The Ellsworth base is located near Rapid City.

The B-1B Lancer is the U.S. Air Force’ only supersonic bomber aircraft.

