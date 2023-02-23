Skip to Content
AP Utah
By
Published 8:56 PM

Hicks scores 17, Tarleton State knocks off Utah Valley 77-58

KIFI

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Freddy Hicks and Lue Williams had 17 points in Tarleton State’s 77-58 victory against Utah Valley on Thursday night.

Hicks had eight rebounds for the Texans (15-14, 8-8 Western Athletic Conference). Williams shot 4 for 14 and 8 of 8 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Shamir Bogues shot 4 of 9 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Aziz Bandaogo finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for the Wolverines (21-7, 12-3). Utah Valley also got 11 points and two blocks from Le’Tre Darthard. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Wolverines.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Utah

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content