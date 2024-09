Aberdeen, Idaho (KIFI) - A train collided with a farm truck in rural Bingham County on Thursday.

A witness tells us it happened on 1500 South between 2500 West and 2600 West, approximately 3 miles northeast of Aberdeen.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. We are working to get more information from Bingham County Sheriff's office.

Shared by Randy Scott.

This is a breaking story and will update when more information is available.