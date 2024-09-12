Fish salvage order issued for the Jensen Grove Pond

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (IDFG News Release) — Idaho Fish and Game's Southeast Region has issued a salvage order for the pond at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot, effective Sept. 20 through Oct. 30.

During the salvage order timeline at Jensen Grove Pond:

Fish may be taken by any method except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, or electric current.

All bag, possession, size, and number limits are suspended.

A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

No live fish may be transported from the pond.

The City of Blackfoot diverts water into Jensen Grove Pond to support aquifer recharge efforts in the upper Snake River Plain. To meet recharge needs, this practice has occurred annually at this water body.

In May, the Idaho Fish and Game stocked 2,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout into the pond for anglers. Recently, the Snake River discharge has decreased while irrigation needs have increased, so little water is entering the pond. The water levels are dropping quickly in the Jensen Grove Pond, and the fish will not survive when water levels become unsuitable. An order of salvage is therefore warranted to maximize public use of these fish.

For more information about this salvage order, contact the Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Regional Office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.