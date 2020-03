Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police reports at least one person was killed and others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred on US91 and W 65th S, just south of Idaho Falls.

ISP is investigating the crash.

Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 will update the story as more details are released.