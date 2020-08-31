Missing 11-year-old safely located

Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 11:48 a.m. Idaho Falls Police report Connor has been safely located.

IFPD said he was located by good Samaritans who noticed he was on his own. They checked the news, found Connor’s photo and were able to let the police know where he was while keeping an eye on him until police arrived.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing child who has autism.

11-year-old Connor Fowler has blonde hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet tall and 130 pounds.

Police say he was last seen about 10:20 a.m. near S Water wearing jeans and possibly a red colored shirt. Police say he left on foot.

Connor is non-verbal, and his parents report he frightens easily.

If you have seen Connor or know his current whereabouts, contact Idaho Falls Police immediately at 911 or (208)529-1200.