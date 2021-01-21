AMBER ALERT: Police looking for mother who abducted her son

Breaking News

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - An Amber Alert was issued out of Ada County where a mother abducted her 1-year old son.

Idaho State Police say Marisol Garza,39, took her son, Legend Garza-Cota on January 19.

They say she is driving a 2006 Nissan Altima, with plates 2C-VC722.

They say Legend is in imminent danger.

Marisol Garza is described to have black hair, brown eyes and 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 130 points. She also has tattoos on her face, left wrist, arms, and legs.

Legend is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, and is 2 feet 6 inches tall.

Call 911 or 208-377-6790 if you have any information.