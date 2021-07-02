Police search for missing, endangered adult

Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for a missing, endangered adult female.

Barbara Covert was last seen Thursday afternoon and has not been seen since.

Police say Covert is a diabetic and left without her insulin medication. She also has early-onset Alzheimer’s and recently moved to the area so she is unfamiliar with the Idaho Falls area.

She is described as 5’ tall, 145 pounds, with dark hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a t-shirt.

Anyone who has seen Covert since Thursday afternoon or who is currently aware of her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Idaho Falls Police Department by calling (208)-529-1200.