Abandoned taxi cab set on fire, left to burn

Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Police found a blazing taxi cab on a dirt road Saturday night.

Pocatello Police responded to a report of a burning cab near the water tower above Monte Vista drive on Saturday night, according to Captain Ron Knapp. Officers found a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria engulfed in flames.

The cab has been sitting next to the water tower since Dec. 11, according to police. They've been trying to get in touch with the owner.

Police said the cab had also been vandalized. An arson investigator has been assigned to assist in the investigation.