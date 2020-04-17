Ammon man arrested for alleged lewd conduct with a child

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – An investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit has led to the arrest of an Ammon man, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Tyler M. Meng on an outstanding ICAC warrant on Wednesday.

Meng is charged with lewd conduct with a minor child under 16 years of age.

He has been booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

In addition to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.